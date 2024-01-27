Establishing a Hindu stone temple and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi campus in Abu Dhabi are significant achievements of the growing India-UAE relations, the Indian envoy has said.

In his speech on India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations, Sunjay Sudhir, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, underlined that the ties are undergoing “rapid and positive transformation”, guided by the vision of the leadership on both sides.

“Mutual trust and respect have encouraged the broadening and deepening of our ties and exploring new areas of cooperation. While India has engaged with all its partners around the globe, the India-UAE relationship stands apart,” Sudhir said at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi after hoisting India’s tricolour national flag.

He pointed out the frequent visits between the leaders, including the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, attending the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2024 as the chief guest this month.

“The roadshow of about 50,000 greeters in Ahmedabad for his arrival motorcade showcased immense affection and support from the people, highlighting the strong bond between our nations.”

Sudhir said the first international campus of IIT-Delhi in Abu Dhabi has been a “noteworthy achievement”.

“The first master's degree programme on sustainability and energy transition will begin later this month. Subsequently, bachelor’s degree programmes will be introduced in September 2024.”

He acknowledged the establishment of the BAPS Hindu Mandir as “one of the most notable embodiments” of the bilateral relationship.

“The temple, set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on February 14, will serve as a spiritual sanctuary promoting global harmony.”

The temple, he said, is a tribute to the enduring values of peace and tolerance advocated by Mahatma Gandhi and the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding fathers of the two nations.

“It will honour the millions of Indians who have made the UAE their second home, serving as a lasting testament to our leadership’s efforts in bringing the people of both countries closer together,” he said while appreciating the expat community for their contribution to the economy and development of the UAE.

Sudhir reminded expats about the upcoming ‘Ahlan Modi’ event on February 13 when the Indian prime minister will address the community.

“Hope to see you in large numbers,” he said and noted that missions are always ready to assist the community members.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).