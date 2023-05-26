ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA) and Al Ghurair Investment have announced signing a Memorandum of Understanding aimed at supporting local talent.

The MoU is based on four strategic pillars, which include; training programmes for an effective and high-skilled workforce, National Development Programmes to support in retention of local talent, upskilling existing and new Emirati talent through the Financial Job Centre, and collaboration on new programmes for continuous learning within Al Ghurair Investment.

The primary objective of the MoU - signed between ADGM Academy and Al Ghurair Investment last week, in the presence of Human Resources Authority (HRA) - is to establish an educational centre of excellence that will focus on nurturing talent, empowering individuals, and creating sustainable long-term careers within the private sector, hence building a strategic partnership that marks a significant milestone in fostering educational excellence and promoting career opportunities within critical job roles.

The collaboration will encompass key areas of cooperation, including forming a dedicated working group to drive the partnership's initiatives and ensuring the efficient execution of the identified tasks within the specified timelines. Additionally, both organisations will collaborate to promote continuous learning by launching new programmes and courses tailored to the identified skill sets and competencies required by Al Ghurair Investment, fostering a culture of continuous learning.

The partnership will launch National Development Programmes to support Emirati talent onboarding, development, and retention within critical job families of Al Ghurair Investment. Moreover, ADGM Academy will develop targeted training programmes to meet the skill requirements of a highly effective workforce, addressing emerging trends and technologies.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of ADGM Academy, said, "At ADGM Academy, we believe in the importance of upskilling local talent and fostering national development through strategic partnerships. We are pleased to collaborate with Al Ghurair Investment to develop and empower the next generation of professionals, equipping them with the skills needed to succeed in the fast-changing digital landscape.

ADGMA is dedicated to addressing the evolving market demands in the UAE by prioritising the availability of long-term career opportunities within the private sector for Emiratis. This commitment is exemplified through initiatives such as the Financial Job Centre, which aim to employ and upskill Emirati talent to support their career ambitions.”

Debra Teles, Chief People and Culture Officer, Al Ghurair Investment, commented, “By joining forces, we aim to empower the UAE's next generation of talent by providing them with the necessary skills and opportunities to thrive in the fast-changing landscape, driven and reshaped by technology. Our commitment to nurturing talent is unwavering; at Al Ghurair Investment, we have built an integrated talent strategy that focuses on developing talent and continuously aligning skills to future business requirements of our future organisation. Through promoting continuous learning and ensuring local talent is adequately up-skilled, we can create sustainable careers within the private sector, aligning perfectly with the nation's vision.”

By joining forces, ADGM Academy and Al Ghurair Investment seek to create a thriving educational ecosystem, providing individuals with the necessary tools and knowledge to excel in their chosen fields and contribute to the growth of the UAE’s knowledge-based economy.