A UAE Customs delegation, represented by the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, participated in the 2024 WCO Technology Conference & Exhibition, led by Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs.

The participation came in response to an invitation from the World Customs Organisation, with the event being hosted by the Tax Authority of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro from November 12 to 14, 2024, under the theme "Digital Frontiers: Customs Embracing Innovation with Traditional and New Partners."

On the sidelines of the conference, a side meeting was held between Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori and Claudia Regina Thomaz, Undersecretary of Customs Administration in Brazil.

During this meeting, they announced the launch of a pioneering partnership between Abu Dhabi Customs and Tax Authority of Brazil through exploring enhanced bilateral customs and trade partnership by launching the pilot phase of the Trusted Digital Trade Corridor project, the first of its kind in the Middle East, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

The project reflects a shared vision aimed at utilizing technology to facilitate trade movement, simplify customs procedures, reduce transaction times, enhance information and data security, and improve cross-border trade efficiency.

The Director General of Abu Dhabi Customs also held a meeting with Ian Saunders, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization, during which they discussed the future of customs in the digital transformation era, global trends, and collaboration with various strategic stakeholders to strengthen supply chain security and facilitate cross-border trade.

The Secretary General of the World Customs Organisation praised the progress made by UAE Customs, particularly Abu Dhabi Customs, in digital transformation, and expressed his appreciation for their leadership role in launching the Trusted Digital Trade Corridor pilot project with Brazil.

He pledged full support for these initiatives aimed at enhancing global trade through advanced technology.

The 2024 WCO Technology Conference & Exhibition brought together over 1,200 registered participants from 95 countries, including customs authorities, border agencies, technology providers, the broader business community, international organisations, development partners, academia, and others involved in the global trade arena.

The conference explored innovative solutions to enhance trade facilitation, border security, and supply chain resilience. Abu Dhabi Customs participated as a speaker in two main sessions at the conference.

The first was titled “A New Era in Land Transport: Pushing Boundaries with Data and Technology,” and the second, “Unveiling the Power of Blockchain: Transforming Customs Operations for Seamless Trade Facilitation.