H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and José Manuel Albarez, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Spain, discussed developments in the Middle East and their various repercussions, especially on the humanitarian level.

During a meeting held today in Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and the Spanish Foreign Minister discussed the efforts of the international community to reach a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and intensify the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of strengthening international action to meet the humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people, and the necessity of having a sustainable system to deliver relief and medical aid to civilians in Gaza safely.

He also affirmed the UAE's support for all regional and international efforts made to reach a lasting ceasefire, which contributes to ending extremism, tensions and violence in the region and protecting civilian lives.

The two top diplomats discussed UAE-Spain ties and cooperation, especially in the economic, investment and development fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Albarez, highlighting the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its cooperation with Spain to serve the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain.