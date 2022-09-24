NEW YORK — Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States Princess Reema bint Bandar said that Saudis are an emerging nation, with 75% of the population under the age of 35.



She affirmed that one of the Kingdom’s priorities is to support the empowerment of the young generation that will continue the work initiated by Vision 2030, and to ensure that this must be lived by everyone in the Kingdom and in the region to set an example in determination and vision.



She made her remarks during her speech in the "PRIORITY" Summit organized by the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute in New York on Thursday.



“The Kingdom has worked economically to build stronger job growth in the private sector, create entrepreneurship, sustainable development, and renewable energy, and build world-leading digital infrastructure. She also said that as for the social level, the Kingdom has more women's empowerment, equity, and cultural inclusion.”



She stated that the Kingdom's efforts to preserve nature, which reflects "our traditions and heritage with others, was planned in the past five years, and the key to the Kingdom's long-term success and of our society aligns with our dreams and honors our ambitions to create a place for all, and that the success of our youth tomorrow depends on our success today."



“We believe in young people, and this means providing investment in the future so that their creativity and genius can overcome the challenges they will face, and this means providing opportunities so that their creativity can reach the sky.”



Princess Reema added: “I firmly believe that our priority should be our youth because they are representing the future and my confidence in what we can achieve together. There are no reservations to build a future in which each generation completes that responsibility to do its part in enabling and paving the way to the next, that is how the future is built together.”

