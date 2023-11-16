JEDDAH — In a positive spot in the world, Saudi Arabia radiates an optimistic glow, as a remarkable 71% of its population expresses confidence in the future. Surpassing the global average of 43%, this buoyant consumer sentiment unfolds in the latest Toluna Global Consumer Barometer.



The comprehensive study, spanning 19 markets worldwide, delves into the preferences and behaviors of consumers in the KSA, providing valuable insights into their outlook compared to their global counterparts.



The research indicates that a substantial 64% of KSA residents report heightened satisfaction with their current life and a greater sense of optimism about their future, surpassing the global average of 45%.



However, a noteworthy 25% of residents express concerns over personal financial security, attributing them to prevailing global and economic circumstances.



In response to economic uncertainties, KSA residents are taking proactive steps in financial planning. Notably, 29% plan to reduce spending on books and magazines, recognizing the abundance of online resources.



Similarly, 28% intend to cut back on luxury product or service expenses, while 24% will trim their entertainment and subscription budgets.



Additionally, 22% are opting to dine out less, 22% will curtail leisure activities and hobbies, 19% plan to spend less on vacation holidays, and 20% will refrain from buying new cars.



Looking ahead, the study sheds light on anticipated grocery shopping behavior in the next three months. Key drivers for KSA consumers include price, health, product availability, and quality.



Moreover, 45% of shoppers plan to reduce unnecessary purchases, and 39% will compare prices online and offline.



Other strategies include shopping more often to avoid waste and secure the best deals (31%), visiting more stores in search of value (28%), shopping less often but in bulk (30%), switching to cheaper brands (26%), and adjusting the number of snacks purchased (28%).



Georges Akkaoui, enterprise account director & office leader MEA at Toluna, commented on the findings, stating, "These findings reflect the current economic sentiment and consumer behavior in the KSA.



“Amidst positive signals, consumers are seeking value and reliability in their choices. Brands prioritizing quality, affordability, and sustainability will resonate most with today's savvy shoppers."



The study also outlines anticipated spending behavior in the coming quarter, with 26% planning to allocate more towards groceries, 19% towards mobile phones, 26% towards vitamins and minerals, 23% towards food takeaway, 19% towards sports and fitness, 18% towards life insurance, private health insurance (19%), and gaming (15%).

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).