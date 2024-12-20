DUBAI - Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), said that the number of companies registered for corporate tax has surpassed 450,000, demonstrating a strong commitment from the business sector to align with the new tax system.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the FTA's second strategic partners meeting held today in Dubai, Al Bustani, highlighted the vital role of collaboration with partners in achieving the FTA's objectives and supporting the national economy.

He noted that the annual meeting serves as an important occasion to recognise and honour the 64 partners this year, emphasising that the Authority's success in meeting its goals is largely attributed to their invaluable support.

Al Bustani further stressed that the Authority is continually striving to enhance partnerships and broaden the reach of awareness campaigns and training workshops, ensuring a clearer understanding of the tax system and facilitating compliance for businesses.

Al Bustani reiterated the Authority's commitment to advancing its electronic platforms to streamline processes, reduce bureaucracy, and improve the overall customer experience.