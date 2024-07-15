Thus, Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has released its report for the first half of 2024, which showed an increase in the total number of business licences issued and renewed in Sharjah to 34,662, a 3 percent growth year-on-year (YoY).

Commenting on that, Hamad Ali Abdalla Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman, said that SEDD H1 2024 report indicated the ability of Sharjah’s business sectors to achieve sustainable growth leaps, in line with the vision of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He confirmed that the issued data revealed a noticeable increase in investment activity, indicating sustainable growth for the economy of the Emirate, noting that the strategic goal of the Department is to establish a comprehensive development plan that accelerates economic development in Sharjah, by streamlining services to meet the highest international quality standards, benefitting those operating in the economic sector and investors in the emirate.

For his part, Fahad Al Khamiri, Director of Registration and Licensing Department at SEDD, said that the number of licences issued during the first half of this year reached 3,752 licences, while the number of renewed licences reached 30,910.