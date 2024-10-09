Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, stated that the UAE Railway Programme plays a pivotal role in shaping the sector's path for years to come, as the programme includes the development of a national network of railway projects connecting the seven emirates, major cities, ports, and industrial areas in the UAE.

This would contribute to creatinging economic opportunities and jobs in the railway and supporting sectors, he added.

In comments to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the second day of the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition and Conference - Global Rail 2024, he highlighted that the transport sector in the UAE actively contributes to the growth of intra-trade and cargo transport.

He noted that 22 percent of the UAE's non-oil trade was transported by road in 2023, amounting to AED576.4 billion.

Al Mazrouei emphasised that the advanced transport system has bolstered the UAE's competitive position in this vital sector. He mentioned that the Etihad Rail Project is experiencing steady growth in operational activities regarding cargo volume and quality services for a broad range of companies.

The passenger transport phase, set to begin operations at the end of 2025, will connect all the emirates and key tourist areas across the country.

He also pointed out that the Hafeet Rail Network project, connecting the UAE and the Sultanate of Oman, will establish the fastest railway link between the two countries, with significant participation from banks in financing this strategic initiative.

“This project is based on promising economic foundations, and we look forward to connecting with other Gulf Cooperation Council countries to enhance prosperity, development, and growth,” he said.