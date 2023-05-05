AJMAN - The business movement report for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, which is issued by the Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED), indicated that 1,483 new licenses were issued during Q1 2023, with a growth rate of 13% compared to Q1 2022.

The activities of import and export, retail perfumes, general trade, and wholesale trade of women's ready-made clothing are among the newest commercial licenses issued in Ajman during this period.

On the other hand, restaurants and meal sales, building maintenance, barbershops, and tailoring and dressmaking of women's clothing are among the newest professional licenses issued during Q1 2023. The movement of renewing licenses also grew by 3%, and the activity of issuing permits by 9%, compared to Q1 2022.

On this occasion, Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, Director-General of Ajman DED, said, “These results highlight a remarkable improvement in the business and investment movement and indicate sustainable growth in the Ajman economy. This reflects the resilience and sustainability of the emirate's economy, the growing confidence in the business environment, and the strategic plan's success aimed at advancing sustainable and diversified economic growth based on enhancing productivity and innovation.

Al Hamrani affirmed that the Ajman DED keeps on supporting the economic growth in the emirate through its initiatives, projects, and strategic plan aimed at enhancing and supporting the business environment through continuous and diligent work to improve all services provided to customers.

Al Hamrani added that the Ajman DED's initiatives during the past period contributed to enhancing business growth in the economic sector and attracting more investments and indicated that these achievements reflect the business sectors' confidence in economic investment opportunities, stressing that the emirate's business results, including the issuance and renewal of business licenses, are in line with the general growth in the Ajman domestic product.