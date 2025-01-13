MUSCAT: The data issued by the Statistical Centre for the Cooperation Council for the Arab Countries of the Gulf (GCC-Stat) showed significant progress in the Gulf Common Market, reflecting major developments in the workforce across both public and private sectors in GCC countries.

The number of GCC citizens working in the public sector in GCC member states in 2023 reached about 11.2 thousand compared to 12.2 thousand in 2007. Meanwhile, private sector employment for GCC citizens grew to 21.2 thousand, up from 17.9 thousand in 2007.

The data revealed that 4,000 citizens from other GCC countries worked in the UAE's public sector during 2018, with an increase of 164.1% compared to 2007 figures. Omanis comprised 86.4% of the workforce, followed by Bahrainis at 7.2%, while the rest of the GCC citizens constituted 6.4%.

Private sector workers in the UAE for GCC citizens reached 9,000 in 2021. Omanis formed the majority in 2021, making up 57.8%, followed by Saudis at 30% and other GCC citizens at 12.2%.

In Bahrain, 535 citizens from other GCC countries worked in the private sector during 2023, with a decrease of 10.5% compared to 2007 figures. Saudis comprised the majority, 71.8%, followed by Omanis at 21.5% and other GCC citizens at 6.7%.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia saw 13 citizens from other GCC countries working in the public sector in 2023, an increase of 8.3% compared to 2007 figures. Kuwaitis were the majority, 46.2%, followed by Bahrainis at 38.5% and other GCC citizens at 15.3%.

Also, 8.8 thousand GCC citizens worked in the private sector in Saudi Arabia during 2023, an increase of 658.7% compared to 2007. Bahrainis were the majority, making up 48.8%, followed by Omanis at 25.4% and other GCC citizens at 25.8%.

Oman's public sector in 2023 saw 59 citizens from other GCC countries, a 47.5% increase compared to 2007. Emiratis constituted the majority, making up 39%, followed by Bahrainis at 32.2% and other GCC citizens at 28.8%.

However, 39 citizens from other GCC countries worked in Oman's private sector in 2023, with a decrease of 24.3% compared to 2007. Bahrainis constituted the majority, making up 53.4%, followed by Saudis at 27.5% and other GCC citizens at 19.1%.

In Qatar, GCC citizens in the public sector during 2023 reached 1.1 thousand, with a decrease of 18.8% compared to 2007. Omanis constituted the majority, making up 45.6%, followed by Saudis at 35.6% and other GCC citizens at 18.8%.

Private sector employment in Qatar reached 1.2 thousand, increasing 131.2% compared to 2007. Saudis constituted the majority, making up 35.2%, followed by Bahrainis at 28.6% and other GCC citizens at 36.2%.

In Kuwait, GCC citizens in the public sector in 2023 reached about 5.8 thousand, with a decrease of 38.1% compared to 2007. Saudis constituted the majority, making up 93.5%, followed by Omanis at 3.2% and other GCC citizens at 3.3%. The private sector in 2023 saw 1.5 thousand, with a decrease of 90.3% compared to 2007. Saudis constituted the majority, making up 75.3%, followed by Bahrainis at 16.8%, Omanis at 7.3%, and Emiratis at 0.6%.

The GCC's focus on facilitating labour mobility across member states and promoting Gulf citizenship remains a top priority, reflected in decisions from the Supreme Council since 2000. Several ministerial committees have been formed to enhance workforce integration within the region.