AMMAN — The Azem Project, which aims to create jobs for youth in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, was launched in Al Sarhan District in the Mafraq Governorate.

The project, which is funded by UNICEF and implemented by the Business Development Centre (BDC), covers the North-West Badia District, which has a population of 26,350 people, including 5,007 families, according to a BDC statement.

This region is considered a remote area, with a poverty rate of approximately 38.3 per cent, and an unemployment rate of approximately 29.2 per cent. The region is also suffering from additional pressures due to the arrival of Syrian refugees.

Governor of the North West Badia district Muhammad Al Dalabeeh indicated that such projects were able to reduce unemployment rates, and that their creation will reflect positively on the region in terms of providing services and increasing job opportunities.

Mashael Al Sarhan, president of the Sarhan Ladies Charitable Society, expressed her gratitude and appreciation to UNICEF and the BDC for providing access to remote areas in need, and for implementing services and projects that help develop the region and help women in particular to find job opportunities.

Raneem Al Sarhan, who received support from the Azem project to establish a photo studio, said that this project provided her with a real job opportunity, which would reflect positively on her family’s income and meet her financial needs. In addition to that, the project would provide another job opportunity for one of the women, she said.

The Azem project was implemented as an emergency economic support project for communities most affected by COVID-19. Azem services include indirect financial grants, as well as trainings, building financial and technical capacities and e-marketing skills, in addition to networking and connecting these projects with local markets.

The Azem project connects women with mentors for guidance, in addition to professional and technical experts to help with projects that young women plan to start.