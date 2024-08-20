Egypt’s cement prices have risen by 20% since August 1st after cement producers cut their production, Head of the Building Materials Division at the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce Ahmed El-Zeini told Asharq Business.

The price increase ranges from EGP 200 to EGP 500 per ton, with the final price for end consumers reaching around EGP 3,000 per ton, El-Zeini noted.

He added that cement factories have been informing their agents of price hikes every week since the beginning of the month.

El-Zeini pointed out the local cement companies exported around 9 million tons of cement during the first half (H1) of 2024.

