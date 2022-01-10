Cairo –  Egypt's annual inflation rate rose to 6.5% in December 2021, compared to 6% in the same month in 2020, according to the latest data by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

In November 2021, the country's annual inflation rate recorded 6.2%.

The consumer price index (CPI) stood at 117.8 points in December 2021, registering a decline of 0.2% from November.

This decrease is attributed to lower prices of vegetables by 8.2%, fish and seafood by 1.4%, and meat and poultry by 1.2%.

On the other hand, the prices of cereals and bread, fruits, and ready-made garments increased by 0.9%, 0.9%, and 0.7%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the group of electricity, gas, and other fuel materials registered a 1.4% increase in its prices.

