Severe weather phenomena in recent years are a clear reminder of the impact of climate change on the continent, he added during his participation on Sunday in a meeting of African leaders on climate change in Ethiopia on the sidelines of the 35th African Union Summit.

As the next president of the climate change conference, Egypt will adopt a comprehensive approach that takes into account the concerns and priorities of various parties, and looks forward to the support of all African countries in this regard, Shoukry said.

African countries have limited ability to obtain the modern technology necessary to enhance their capabilities to adapt to the negative repercussions of climate change, he added.

Shoukry praised the results of COP26 in Glasgow last year, but said much still needs to be done in terms of efforts to confront climate change.

He added that Egypt seeks to build on the momentum generated by COP26, and to move from commitments to implementation.