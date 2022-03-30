Egypt’s Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel Aty, met on Tuesday with Ève Bazaiba Masudi, the Congolese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development.

During the meeting, Abdel Aty welcomed Masudi, noting that this visit comes within the framework of mutual visits between the two sides, which indicates the strong relations of cooperation between the two countries.

For her part, Masoudi pointed to the depth of relations between the two countries, and her emphasis on continuing the exchange of visions and strengthening joint cooperation between the two sides.

Both officials reviewed the progress of work in the components of the technical cooperation protocol signed between Egypt and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), through which several development projects are being implemented in the DRC, such as establishing a multi-purpose hydroelectric power plant, drilling 12 underground wells powered by solar energy, exchange of experiences in the field of agriculture and irrigation.

The position of the experience of applying modern irrigation systems on a plot of land with an area of ​​1,000 hectares was also discussed by the Congolese side, in which implementation will begin on an area of ​​5 hectares as a first stage. The Egyptian side will transfer experience to train the Congolese side.

Cooperation between the two countries also includes a capacity-building component, during which 8 training courses were implemented in several fields, and 4 Congolese students obtained postgraduate studies from the Faculty of Engineering at Cairo University.

