Zambia's finance minister has rejected a call by China for the World Bank and other multilateral lenders to join a restructuring of the country's debt, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

"Discussions at higher levels like those just make our situation worse, because what we are looking for is urgent solutions, not discussions that may drag out the matter," the report quoted Situmbeko Musokotwane as saying. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)