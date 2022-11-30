Nigeria - Ahead of the 2023 general election, the International Association of World Peace Advocates has stressed the need for all stakeholders in the election and Nigerians, at large, to strive for peace before, during and after the election.

President of the association, Ambassador Per Stafsen, made this call in Ibadan at an event to confer the 2022 International Mayor of Peace award on General Overseer, Seed of Christ Golden church, Apostle Solomon Mustapha, popularly called, ‘Baba Sebioba.’

Irrespective of threats and security concerns ahead of the election, Stafsen said Nigerians must synergise in the task of enthroning peace in the country.

Noting that many nations of the world expended finances, and resources to enforce peaceful coexistence among their citizens, Stafsen said the current security situation in the country demanded introspection and pragmatic action.

Stafsen, who led other members of the association on the visit, said the choice of Mustapha for the mayor of peace award is in recognition of his consistent contribution to sustaining peace in the society and the world at large.

He added that Mustapha, over time, had proven to be a clergyman of great repute and a truthful preacher of the word of God.

Speaking after receiving the award, Apostle Mustapha warned politicians against hate speech in their electioneering, enjoining all stakeholders to work towards building a peaceful and virile nation.

Mustapha stressed that what should guide electoral choices in the 2023 election should be the importance of having credible leaders that could engender all-around progress and development of the country.

With the award, Mustapha said he was further committed to the cause of peace in the state and the world at large.

He, therefore, admonished Nigerians to practice peace among themselves and to ensure that they worship God in truth and in spirit.

