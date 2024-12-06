Woolworths has boosted its support for small and medium enterprises by 42%, reaching R4bn over the past year, driving inclusive economic growth in South Africa.

A worker collects trolleys at South African retailer Woolworths, in Johannesburg, South Africa, 21 November 2023. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

According to Small Enterprise Development Agency (Seda), South Africa has 2.6 million small and medium enterprises providing jobs to over 11.3 million people, illustrating the vital role these businesses play in the country’s economic landscape.'

Woolworths’ Inclusive Justice Initiative (IJI) outlines a commitment to doing good business, for its customers, its people and its communities.

In addition to the R4bn spent on SMMEs in the last year, Woolworths also contributed R7bn towards the revenues of Black and Black women-owned suppliers.

Juan’re Clothing is one of the businesses benefiting from Woolworths’ support. A south coast-based supplier, Juan’re has supplied a range of babywear and kids fashion to Woolworths for over two decades.

“Over the past 21 years, the Woolworths partnership has helped us create jobs and deliver community support in southern Kwa-Zulu Natal. We now employ close to 300 employees with women making up 95% of our machinists,” says Bernard Gonzalves, CEO of Juan’re Clothing.

“The financial support to source raw materials was the turning point for Juan’re. This set us up for the growth we now have. In our earlier years Woolworths onboarded us onto their Enterprise Development programme and this has significantly enhanced our supply chain and business operations. Their unwavering support has enabled us to overcome challenges, improve efficiencies and develop much needed skills,” adds Gonzalves.

