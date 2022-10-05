TUNIS - Tunisia's annual inflation rate jumped to a record 9.1% in September from 8.6% in August, the National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday, amid expectations that the central bank will raise its key interest rate again.

The central bank raised the key interest rate by 75 basis points to 7% in May, from 6.25%, in order to contain inflation.

Inflation was 8.2% in July.

The food and drink price index rose 13% percent in September from a year earlier, the state statistics office said.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Alex Richardson, William Maclean)