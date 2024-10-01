Since the start in 1997, the brand has grown into one of the largest discount variety retailers. With a store on almost every corner, customers can conveniently find The Crazy Store in South Africa, Namibia, Botswana and Swaziland.

Kevin Lennett, managing director of the group attributes the success of the retailer to multiple factors such as customer focus (5-star customer service), their Quality Promise (they will replace or refund any of their products), their amazing staff (all 3000 of them), consistency of in-store execution (all stores are company owned), convenience and of course their wide array of products.

“This is driven by our passion for what we do – simply put, we spend a lot of time in our stores with our staff and customers, trying to make sure that we are always focused on the needs of our customers. Every compliment or complaint is seen by myself and several of our directors. The truth really does lie in the stores and on the sales floor. A vital part of our offering is our 5-star customer service programme, whereby our well-trained staff will go the extra mile to ensure our customers are satisfied. This goes hand-in-hand with our Quality Promise, whereby we will exchange or refund any of our products – no questions asked” added Lennett.

With over 6000 product lines, The Crazy Store has become a trusted household name and an attractive retail offering for customers nationwide.

“Our 500th store opening is a huge milestone for the business. We also have to give thanks to our loyal customers for their ongoing support over the past 27 years. As the needs of our customers evolve, so do our product lines, as we continuously grow and improve our offering. We set out to fill our shelves based on customer feedback and their shopping habits, while offering competitive prices and not compromising on quality” concluded Lennett.

As they celebrate reaching their 500th store milestone, it is clear that The Crazy Store is set on exciting and delighting their customers with more “crazy” and value for money product offerings, while at the same time, expanding their footprint across Southern Africa.

