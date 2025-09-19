Tanzania’s inflation rate for August increased, pushed by a slight rise in the prices of food and non-food commodities, and reflecting faster price changes for essential goods in local markets.

Headline inflation rate rose to 3.4 percent from 3.3 percent in July, according to the latest report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages reached 7.7 percent in August, up from 7.6 percent in July.

Prices for most items excluding food and non-alcoholic beverages also inched up to 1.6 percent from 1.5 percent in July.

NBS noted that the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) has remained relatively stable since 2024.

Rising rents, transport costs, and education fees also pushed the headline inflation rate.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT)’s latest Monthly Economic Review, for September shows that Tanzania exported cereals valued at about $382.3 million, mostly maize and rice to regional African states, between July and August.

