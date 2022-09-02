Nigeria - The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for establishing the National Senior Citizen Centre (NSCC) to cater for the needs and welfare of the elderly persons.

Abubakar gave the commendation when the NSCC Director-General, Dr Emem Omokaro, with her management team, paid him a courtesy visit in Sokoto.

He described the effort as “necessary in the right direction,” saying that Buhari’s action was in tandem with the injunctions of Islam and Christianity.

He promised to aid the cause of the centre by involving traditional rulers and interfaith platforms in its activities.

“Care for the elderly persons is critical, so, I urge the DG to avail herself at sittings to showcase the centre’s activities. I will accelerate the demand for the domestication of the Act at state levels.

“In Sokoto here, the governor listens and I am optimistic that the call will receive the desired attention,” the Sultan said.

He commended Buhari, the National Assembly and other stakeholders who facilitated the actualisation of the National Senior Citizens Centre Act.

Earlier, the DG said the visit was to inform the Sultanate Council of the activities of the centre and appealed to him to help push the matter before the state government and the state House of Assembly.

Omokaro expressed the hope that the Sultan, as the leader of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), would help in influencing the state government to domesticate the NSCC Act.

