Suez Canal’s revenue surged 32.4% year-on-year (YoY) to $744.8 million in August 2022, according to an official statement on September 8th.

The number of transited vessels amounted to 2,125 in August, up from 1,884 in the same month a year earlier.

The net tonnage grew to 127.8 million tons in August from 110.2 million tons the year before.

It is worth noting that the Suez Canal’s revenue reached its highest level during the fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, recording around $7 billion.

