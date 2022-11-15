The Scale Accelerator: Women’s Empowerment Programme is now open for applications from local NGOs in Malawi, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe addressing issues related to women’s empowerment. This is a fully-funded scaling consultancy program that will provide support to selected organizations as they work to increase their impact.

The Scale Accelerator: Women’s Empowerment Programme provides support for ambitious, locally-led NGOs in Southern Africa who want to take their vital work to more people, in more places. The program will provide technical support and skills development to help participants implement their programs elsewhere in a financially sustainable way.

The Scale Accelerator: Women’s Empowerment programme is aimed at local NGOs and coalitions of organizations who are working to empower women and girls in Southern Africa. The support offered will be tailored to each organization’s specific needs, with a focus on building scalable approaches that maintain quality and depth of impact at scale.

Scale Accelerator, Spring Impact’s flagship programme, originated in the UK. Since 2015, over 50 ambitious NGOs at the frontline of addressing key societal issues have participated. As a result, many have increased their reach and impact, expanded their solution to several locations, and gained funding for their next phase of growth.

The programme is based on Spring Impact’s unique scaling methodology and consultancy approach, which has been used to support over 300 organisations across the world to scale up sustainably.

Scale Accelerator: Women’s Empowerment has been developed with the ambition of enabling locally-led solutions to create even greater impact. Spring Impact’s ambition is that the programme will build a movement around scaling impact, where leaders and teams across the wider NGO sector are equipped with the frameworks, tools, and networks needed to continue their own scaling journey and inspire the journeys of others into the future.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Mohamed Osman, Spring Impact CEO said:

“There are fantastic NGOs across Southern Africa which work day in and day out to support women and girls to enhance their power, skills, and opportunities. Their impact is invaluable. Now imagine how many more lives they could change for the better if only they delivered their work at scale.

Oftentimes, NGOs have limited capacity to respond to the demand they’re facing and can feel stuck in an ongoing cycle of delivering short-term projects, without the space and support to work out how to be more impactful and reach more people.

Partnering with NGOs to scale the impact of their solutions will ensure their indispensable work can benefit more women and girls, and ultimately lead us towards a fairer, better, and equal future for all. This is why we’re thrilled to be able to offer this fully-funded consultancy programme, and help ambitious leaders identify how to turn their ambitions for greater impact into reality.”

There is a short application window for Scale Accelerator, which opens on 1 November and ends on 12 December. The programme is free of cost for the organisations selected to take part.

