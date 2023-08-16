South Africa's official unemployment rate has dipped 0.3 percentage points from the prior quarter, now at 32.6%.

Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke unveiled the Quarterly Labour Force Survey data spanning April to June 2023.

The survey gathers labor data from individuals aged 15 to 64 residing in South Africa.

Currently, employment reaches 16.3 million, nearing the pre-Covid level of 16.4 million.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).