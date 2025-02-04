PHOTO
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday spoke to Elon Musk on issues of misinformation and distortions about South Africa, the presidency said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya Editing by Alexander Winning)
