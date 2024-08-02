South African manufacturing activity rose in July, a Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey showed on Thursday, as both domestic and global demand picked up.

The seasonally-adjusted PMI for the factory sector was at 52.4 points in July compared to 45.7 in June. A reading above the 50-point mark shows growth.

"In these months (May and June), significant policy uncertainty remained and hurt demand," local bank Absa, which sponsors the survey, said in a statement, referring to South Africa's national election in May and its aftermath.

The business activity sub-index and new sales orders also rose in July.

"The improvements suggest that on-hold orders are now being realised and translated into better activity," Absa said.

