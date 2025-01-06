The V&A Waterfront is searching for local food entrepreneurs to participate in the Makers Landing Food Incubator Programme in 2025.

The 12-month programme is designed to nurture and empower food entrepreneurs by providing them with the necessary skills to scale their businesses, access to kitchen equipment, production facilities and access to the growing economic opportunities in the region.

During the incubation programme, food entrepreneurs gain access to bespoke business development support, business mentorship and coaching, technical support, product development, market readiness and opportunities, export readiness, networking sessions and product development to help take their business to the next level.

This approach is designed to develop their businesses and entrepreneurship skills while providing a practical learning experience.

The incubation programme is broken down into three phases:

The pre-incubation phase (three months) is dedicated to identifying gaps in the business, key focus areas and building a strategy for future growth. This includes selection, contracting, baseline assessments and development maps.

The incubation phase (five months) is a comprehensive business development programme to prepare the entrepreneur for running a successful food business and scaling its operation which includes but is not limited to regular health checks to assess implementation, scale of operations (funding readiness, market support and funding opportunities), brand development, media and public relations, market readiness and bespoke programme technical support.

The growth phase (four months) focuses on driving access to market. A dedicated team is assigned to assist each business with market exposure and unlocking growth opportunities.

Applications close: 31 January 2025

