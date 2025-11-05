South African retailer Pepkor has acquired several fashion brands from privately-owned Retailability as part of its push into the adult clothing market.

The Cape Town-based Pepkor has been growing its adultwear categories in recent months through the acquisition of Choice Clothing and the launch of its Ayana womenswear brand.

The company, which also sells electronics and furniture, is already a market leader in children's clothing and school uniform markets in South Africa through its Pep and Ackermans brands.

The deal, first announced in March, is valued at approximately R1.7bn ($98.19m) and will see Pepkor acquire the Legit, Swagga and Style businesses, along with homewares brand Boardmans.

The businesses will be integrated into Pepkor's speciality and lifestyle divisions, adding 469 stores to its existing 979-store base.

The deal value represents about 1.7% of Pepkor's current market capitalisation.

The group said that all regulatory approvals, including from competition authorities, have been obtained, and the transaction became effective on 2 November 2025.

Retailability sells affordable apparel and lifestyle products across Southern Africa. Pepkor said Retailability will retain the Edgars, Edgars Beauty, Red Square, Kelso and Keedo brands.

