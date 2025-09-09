Corporate travel in South Africa is showing signs of recovery, with nearly half of companies in the EMEA region planning to increase travel spending in FY26, according to Flight Centre Travel Group’s (FCTG) annual State of the Market survey.

Only 7% of respondents expect to cut budgets, down from 21% last year, reflecting growing confidence as economic conditions improve.

The survey, conducted in June and July 2025 among 1,234 corporate decision-makers, travel managers, and authorised bookers, shows a significant shift in business priorities.

Globally, 9% of respondents intend to spend more than 20% extra on travel, 36% plan increases up to 20%, and 37% expect spending to remain similar to last year.

Mummy Mafojane, general manager at FCM Travel Southern Africa, said the findings reflect broader confidence in the market. “Companies are recognising that business travel is essential infrastructure for growth, not just an expense,” she said.

Herman Heunes, general manager at Corporate Traveller South Africa, noted the trend is evident on the ground among SMEs and mid-market companies. “Businesses are ready to support growth with increased travel budgets and are treating travel as a strategic investment rather than a cost,” he said.

Corporate performance

The survey follows FCTG’s end-of-financial-year results, which showed a total transaction value (TTV) of AUD$24.5bn, up 3% year-on-year, and an underlying profit before tax of AUD$289.1m.

The corporate division accounted for AUD$12.3bn in TTV, while Corporate Traveller is expected to reach AUD$5bn TTV per year.

Industry analysts predict corporate travel in southern Africa will continue to recover in FY26, driven by improving economic conditions and enhanced technology platforms that streamline complex travel arrangements.

The State of the Market survey included Corporate Traveller and FCM Travel customers across all regions. Respondents were corporate decision-makers, travel managers, and authorised bookers. A random sample of 1,234 responses was collected.

