Late yesterday afternoon the Senate passed the Death Penalty Abolition Bill which, as its name indicates, will abolish the death penalty in Zimbabwe. The Bill has already passed through the National Assembly and now it has to be sent to the President for assent and then published in the Gazette as an Act.

Veritas congratulates the Senators and Members of the National Assembly who facilitated the Bill’s passage through Parliament. We also thank the President and the Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for their support for the Bill.

When the Bill becomes law, Zimbabwe will join the ever-increasing ranks of progressive countries throughout the world that have abolished the death penalty from their statute books.

