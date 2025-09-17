Premier Credit Uganda, a subsidiary of Platcorp Group, has secured $1.5 million in funding from Enabling Qapital (EQ), a Swiss-based impact asset manager. The investment marks a significant step in advancing financial inclusion in Uganda, supporting small businesses, women, youth, and rural communities with improved access to finance.

Driving Financial Inclusion and Sustainable Growth

According to Crunchbase, the transaction is the third-largest investment in Uganda in 2025 and the only fintech funding deal in July. The capital will be used to:

Expand Premier Credit Uganda’s operations across the country.

Enhance digital financial services and microfinance solutions.

Extend access to credit for underserved groups, particularly rural populations, women, and young entrepreneurs.

The collaboration between Premier Credit Uganda and Enabling Qapital reflects a shared commitment to inclusive economic growth, sustainable development, and impact-driven finance.

Strengthening Platcorp’s Position in Africa

This funding reinforces Platcorp Group’s leadership in sustainable finance in Africa. In 2024 alone, Premier Credit Uganda reached over 140,000 clients, with:

50% women,

32% youth,

71% living in rural areas.

These figures highlight the company’s mission to serve segments traditionally excluded from formal financial systems.

About Platcorp Group

Founded in 2003, Platcorp Group is a leading impact finance institution operating across Africa. It supports financial inclusion and economic empowerment through innovative fintech solutions designed for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). Platcorp focuses on job creation, entrepreneurship, and providing accessible credit to underserved markets.

About Premier Credit Uganda

Established in 2014, Premier Credit Uganda is a licensed microfinance institution offering credit-only services. Its mission is to empower individuals, entrepreneurs, and SMEs by providing tailored financial products that drive entrepreneurship and economic growth across Uganda.

About Enabling Qapital (EQ)

Enabling Qapital Ltd. (EQ) is a FINMA-regulated Swiss impact asset manager with USD 750 million assets under management. EQ specializes in microfinance (private debt), access to energy/clean cooking, and emerging market bonds. With a diverse team of over 65 professionals representing 14 nationalities and 21 languages, EQ is dedicated to moving money to meaning by generating financial, social, environmental, and economic returns.

Copyright © 2022 AfricaBusiness.com - All materials can be used freely, indicating the origin AfricaBusiness.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

