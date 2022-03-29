Nigeria - Organic agriculture practitioners in Nigeria have intensified efforts targeted at improving its practice in the country.

President, Association of Organic Agriculture Practitioners of Nigeria, Victor Idowu Olugbemiga Olowe, while speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on the sidelines of a two-day capacity building workshop for stakeholders, an initiative of Knowledge Centre for Organic Agriculture, held at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB), noted that the training was meant for professionals in agriculture working with the Ministry of Agriculture among others.

”It is a project called centre for knowledge hub and it is being funded by GIZ from Germany. In the region of West Africa, it is anchored at Senegal and Nigeria is one of the collaborators, so a suburb is also present in Nigeria and it is being handled by our association.” Olowe said.

“One of the activities is to train multipliers and that is what is holding today at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

Training is being anchored by Organic Agriculture Professionals in Tertiary Institutions In Nigeria, the movement of the association is also based in FUNAAB.

“We also appreciate the sponsor, GIZ, the project is aimed at improving capacity of the middlemen, that is, extension agents to improve their capacity. They are the people who relate closely with the farmers. So by the time they are trained as multipliers in this project, they will now go out and multiply. We are expecting each trainer at the end of the day to have trained between 200 and 500 farmers from their various zones.”

