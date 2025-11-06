Pick n Pay, in partnership with Vivo Energy Botswana, have launched a new era of convenience retail with the Botswana’s first Pick n Pay Go store, offering customers quality products and services from two well-known names in fuel and retail.

Designed for on-the-go shopping 24 hours a day, Pick n Pay Go stores offer a wide range of products, including freshly baked goods, coffee, snacks, drinks, and daily essentials, along with fuel and lubricant services.

The first location is Shell Village service station, with more sites to be rolled out in the next few months.

The collaboration is part of Vivo Energy Botswana’s ongoing strategy to enhance customer experience and offer motorists greater convenience through the one-stop-shop concept across its Shell service stations.

Over the past year, the company has expanded this approach with quick-service restaurant and retail partners.

Two months ago, Pick n Pay transitioned its 13 Botswanan franchise stores to corporate ownership, signalling the retailer’s commitment to an improved shopping experience for customers, with upgraded stores, improved service, and a broader, fresher selection of products.

Pick n Pay Botswana managing director Leon de Lange said the collaboration reflected a shared vision between the two companies.

“Pick n Pay Go is about making shopping quicker and simpler for customers. This partnership allows us to extend that convenience to more people and offer everyday essentials in easily accessible locations,” he said.

“It reflects Pick n Pay’s confidence in Botswana’s economic stability, sound governance and long-term growth prospects and underscores our commitment to growing the company’s investment and operational footprint across Southern Africa.”

Pick n Pay’s direct presence in Botswana will enhance its ability to deliver value and choice to customers, while driving innovation and operational excellence in a growing retail market.

Vivo Energy Botswana managing director, Sesupo Wagamang, said the partnership demonstrated the brand’ s understanding of evolving customer needs: “Customers value speed, accessibility and quality. Today’s motorists want more than fuel – they want a convenient space that serves their daily needs,” he said.

“Every new retail partnership we establish creates employment opportunities and stimulates activity within the local economy. We are proud to be part of a value chain that supports communities and strengthens Botswana’s retail landscape,” Wagamang said.

The forecourt partnership marks the beginning of a new chapter in Botswana’s retail landscape as two household names work together to bring customers smarter, faster, and more convenient shopping experiences.

