Pan-African telecommunications company, Paratus Group, has announced the launch of its low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite solutions in South Africa, Botswana, Mozambique, and Zambia. This move aims to provide comprehensive connectivity across the continent, even in the most remote areas.

Speaking at the Atlantic Convergence conference in Lisbon, Paratus Group CTO Rolf Mendelsohn emphasised the importance of reliable connectivity for unlocking Africa's potential.

"With LEO satellite technology, we are broadening our network offerings to provide unlimited connectivity," he stated.

Paratus has partnered with global LEO satellite operators to establish an extensive network across Africa.

This complements the company's existing terrestrial infrastructure, which includes a vast V-SAT network and teleport facilities in Angola, Botswana, Namibia, and South Africa.

High-speed connectivity

This expansion into LEO satellite technology allows Paratus to offer a unique one-stop solution for businesses and institutions requiring high-speed connectivity in even the most challenging locations.

The company highlighted the significance of this development for sectors like retail, healthcare, education, mining, and oil and gas.

"We are actively working on expanding our LEO offerings to more African countries as regulatory environments and satellite coverage permit," Mendelsohn added.

Paratus already offers Starlink services in Botswana, Mozambique, and Zambia, with plans to expand further.

Fibre cable

This is further bolstered by the company's significant investments in African infrastructure, such as the recent express route from Johannesburg to Europe, an east-west fibre route from Maputo to Swakopmund, the landing of the Google Equiano subsea cable in Namibia, and the construction of four Tier III data centres.

"With LEO satellite connectivity complementing our extensive African network, Paratus is now the go-to partner for any enterprise that needs reliable connectivity in the most remote places," Mendelsohn concluded.

"High quality connectivity is championing Africa's future."

