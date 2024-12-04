The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo has said there is no clear-cut standard in managing projects in the country.

He called for project management and standardisation in Nigeria, saying that Nigeria is a project that requires proper management.

Adebayo made the statement as a keynote speaker at the 2024 annual project management conference and induction ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria.

He said, “If you go around different parts of Nigeria, we have no Nigerian road design standard. Even in Abuja, you will see a road that is well paved with markings and everything, and then you go towards another road. It is completely different, with no markings, no shoulder, nothing. Now, if everybody is measuring your performance based on standards, it will be okay by me.

“Project management is interdisciplinary. Whether you are a lawyer, priest, engineer, finance person, quantity surveyor, or whatever discipline you belong to, we all meet project management.

“Project management is all I have done as an investment lawyer. The most important skills in project management are coordination, harmonisation, and communication. Ability to coordinate is very important.”

He suggested that President Bola Tinubu should be a member of the institute.

He added, “The project of Nigeria is contained inside our constitution as in what kind of country we want to be. The president is the project manager because the project belongs to all of us. He is an employee who is given a limited time. Therefore, we must manage the resources well.”

