The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has released four additional regulations in-line with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021 (PIA).

It said the regulations are aimed at addressing environmental and safety concerns in the midstream and downstream petroleum sectors.

In a statement issued by the NMDPRA’s Manager, Corporate Communications and Stakeholders’ Management, Kimchi Apollo, it said the regulations will enhance value, create an enabling environment and deepen activities in the midstream and downstream sectors for the benefit of Nigerians.

The specific regulations introduced are; Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Environmental Regulation 2023: designed to ensure that environmental standards and practices are upheld across midstream and downstream petroleum operations.

Also released is the Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Safety Regulation 2023: which prioritises safety measures and procedures in the midstream and downstream sectors.

It said the Midstream and Downstream Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulation 2023: outlines the requirements and procedures for the decommissioning and abandonment of petroleum facilities in the midstream and downstream sector.

While the Midstream and Downstream Environmental Remediation Fund Regulation 2023: sets out the establishment and financial contribution of the Fund for Midstream and Downstream Operations.

It added that the fund aims to provide resources for the cleanup, rehabilitation or management of negative environmental impact from petroleum operations nationwide.

“Therefore, Market Operators are hereby advised to adhere strictly to these regulations,” the statement further stated.

