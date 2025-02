Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu has increased the size of the 2025 budget to 54.2 trillion naira ($36.4 billion) from 49 trillion naira, he said in a letter to the Senate read on Wednesday

($1 = 1,490.0000 naira)

