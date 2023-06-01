Nigeria's central bank said on Thursday it did not devalue the naira, using a post on Twitter to denounce media reports of a big fall in the currency as "fake news".

Nigerian newspapers and websites had reported on Thursday that the central bank had devalued the currency to 630 naira per dollar from 466.50 at the close of the previous session.

Speculation that a devaluation of the naira was imminent has been intense since new President Bola Tinubu said in his inauguration speech on Monday that the central bank should work towards unifying Nigeria's multiple exchange rates. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)



