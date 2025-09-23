PHOTO
Nigeria's central bank cut its monetary policy rate to 27% from 27.50%, its governor Olayemi Cardoso said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Alexander Winning)
Nigeria's central bank cut its monetary policy rate to 27% from 27.50%
PHOTO
Nigeria's central bank cut its monetary policy rate to 27% from 27.50%, its governor Olayemi Cardoso said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Elisha Bala-Gbogbo; Editing by Alexander Winning)
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.