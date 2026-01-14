President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Tinubu disclosed that the agreement was signed while attending Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week at the invitation of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The president said he witnessed the signing of the agreement alongside the UAE leader, noting that it was the outcome of sustained negotiations led by Nigeria’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Jumoke Oduwole, and the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

According to him, the agreement grants duty-free access for thousands of Nigerian products into the UAE market, expands opportunities for exporters, manufacturers, and service providers, and provides clearer investment confidence for UAE investors in Nigeria’s productive economy.

He added that the partnership supports Nigeria’s industrialisation and economic diversification goals while strengthening the country’s position as a gateway for trade and investment into Africa.

Tinubu described the agreement as part of Nigeria’s ongoing economic reform efforts and said it was aimed at delivering long-term benefits for both countries.

He wrote, “At the invitation of His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (@MohamedBinZayed), I am in Abu Dhabi for Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, where today I witnessed the signing of the Nigeria-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement alongside His Highness, the President of the United Arab Emirates.

“This agreement is the result of sustained and disciplined work led by Minister Dr Jumoke Oduwole for Nigeria and by Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi for the UAE. I commend both ministers and their teams for the seriousness and clarity that brought these negotiations to a conclusion.

“For Nigerians, this agreement is not abstract. It opens duty-free access for thousands of Nigerian products into the UAE, expands opportunities for our exporters, manufacturers, and service providers, and gives UAE investors clearer confidence to back Nigeria’s productive economy. This comprehensive agreement also supports our industrialisation and diversification goals and strengthens Nigeria’s position as a gateway for trade and investment into Africa.

“This is the work of economic reform, purposeful engagement, and measured partnerships. The outcomes will serve Nigeria’s long-term national interest.

“May the renewed relationship between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates continue to yield sustained dividends for both nations and our peoples.”

