PRESIDENT of the Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Prince Akintoye Adeoye, has outlined key initiatives aimed at driving housing development in the country.

These initiatives, he said included increased collaboration with the Federal Government to advocate for policies that support sustainable and inclusive housing development; a focus on affordable housing solutions to address the significant housing deficit in Nigeria; and involvement in MOFI Incorporated Real Estate Funds.

Others are the Renewed Hopes Housing across the country; Capacity building and skill development programs for its members; and the promotion of professionalism and ethical standards within the industry.

In his New Year message, the president commended members for their resilience and unwavering commitment to the sector in 2024.

Adeoye acknowledged the challenges faced by the industry, including economic headwinds and regulatory hurdles, while emphasizing the continued dedication of REDAN members to providing quality housing solutions for Nigerians.

Looking into 2025, Adeoye expressed confidence in the continued growth and development of the Nigerian real estate sector, emphasizing the critical role of collaboration and innovation in overcoming the challenges and achieving sustainable housing solutions for all Nigerians.

