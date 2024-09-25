Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has called on international development partners to assist in the country’s efforts to roll out climate-friendly school meal programs. Speaking at a roundtable lunch organized by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) in partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation, Tinubu highlighted the importance of school feeding programs in boosting enrollment and improving nutrition for students.

The event, held on the sidelines of the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, emphasised the role of school meals in addressing both educational and nutritional challenges.

Senator Tinubu noted that Nigeria’s school feeding program is currently under review, aligning with the government’s broader focus on food security and climate resilience.

“President Bola Tinubu has already declared a state of emergency on food security,” the First Lady stated, adding that initiatives such as the “Young Farmers Club Nigeria” and the “Every Home a Garden Competition,” spearheaded by her office, demonstrate the government’s commitment to providing nutritious meals for children and vulnerable communities.

However, Senator Tinubu acknowledged the scale of Nigeria’s challenges, particularly with its growing population and climate-related issues like desertification and flooding, which have recently affected areas such as Borno State.

She emphasised that while Nigeria is ready to address these challenges, external assistance is crucial to ensure a sustainable rollout of climate-friendly school meals.

“Nigeria is open to assistance in that area,” she said. “We need all the help we can get, especially for children in the North facing desertification and those affected by recent floods. We are determined to work for our people and get Nigeria back on its feet.”

The roundtable, attended by other members of OAFLAD, also aimed to position school meals as a key agenda item in the African Union’s engagement with the G20.

Tinubu’s appeal is part of Nigeria’s larger strategy to address both food security and educational gaps through innovative, climate-resilient solutions.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).