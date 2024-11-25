In line with its mandate to manage and operate the NigComSat-1R satellite, which delivers domestic and international communication services across West Africa, Central and South-East Africa, parts of Europe, and Asia, NIGCOMSAT Limited is taking decisive steps to reposition itself as a high-performing organisation.

A statement signed by the Assistant General Manager, Corporate Affairs Department of NIGCOMSAT, Aisha Bantam said to this end, the company, under the leadership of Mrs. Jane Nkechi Egerton-Idehen, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, has undertaken significant restructuring efforts to optimise resource utilisation and align organisational goals.

This notable initiative, according to the statement, includes the integration of a Service Delivery Team into the SERVICOM Department.

“This team is focused on enhancing client satisfaction by managing post-implementation contracts, allowing the sales team to concentrate on generating new leads and exploring business opportunities.

“This strategic move is designed to deliver dedicated support to mid- and large-size clients, ensuring superior service delivery standards”, the statement noted.

As part of its approach, NIGCOMSAT Ltd. will host a two-day company-wide strategy retreat themed “NIGCOMSAT All Hands Strategy Retreat.” The retreat is scheduled to take place from November 26–27, 2024, at Bolton White Hotel, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

According to Mrs. Egerton-Idehen, the retreat aims to develop, communicate and drive the

implementation of NIGCOMSAT’s corporate strategy, focusing on transforming business

processes and the workforce to meet the organisation’s objectives for 2025.

Additionally, the retreat is expected to foster improved collaboration among employees, aligning their efforts toward a shared purpose and mission.

“This initiative underscores NIGCOMSAT Ltd.’s commitment to innovation, teamwork and

excellence in delivering innovative communication solutions that meet the needs of its diverse clientele”, the statement added.

