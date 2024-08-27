Managing Director/CEO of North East Development Commission (NEDC), Alhaji Mohammed Alkali on Monday said plans have been concluded for the provision of a free health insurance scheme for vulnerable households and individuals affected by insurgency across the North-East region of the country.

Alhaji Alkali disclosed this during an interactive session with the management team of National Population Commission (NPC) led by its Chairman, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwara who pledged overwhelming support for NEDC in its quest to tackle myriad of humanitarian problems affecting the region especially high rate of Out-of-School Children, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and victims of flood disasters.

Alhaji Alkali who expressed optimism that the initiative would go a long way to support families in the region who were victims of the Boko Haram insurgents activities, applauded NPC management on the provision of geo-spatial data of the country’s roads, streets, Communications masts, bodies of water and demographic mapping that could assist the NEDC in the implementation of its Master Plan.

Alkali said the Commission had engaged the services of consultants and researchers to implement its development programmes in the region, promising that NEDC would henceforth work with NPC to address critical humanitarian challenges in the Northeast.

He also expressed the Commission’s readiness to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NPC with a view to address challenges of Out-of-School Children, Girl-Child education, Almajiris phenomenon as well as provide training and skills acquisition programme for youths across the North East region.

Alhaji Alkali disclosed that the Commission had developed a 10-year Master Plan to address poverty, displacement of people by insurgents and flood disasters, youth restiveness, inadequate infrastructures and climate vulnerability amongst others.

He observed that all the Wards, and Local Government Councils in the 6 North East States of the region have been captured for specific programmes to address their needs.

Speaking earlier, NPC Chairman, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra underscored the importance of data for planning and development.

He said: “Our decision to visit NEDC is germane as a body charged with the responsibility to generate data for socio-economic and demographic activities in the country, we are obligated to share experiences with your Commission.

“These experiences are important to planning and execution of development programmes. Right now the NPC is on a nationwide campaign for birth registration. And as for the conduct of population census, we are on top of the game.

“We have geo-spatial data of the country on roads, streets, Communications masts, bodies of waters and demographic mappings on houses, and communities. This information will go a long way to assist your commission to deliver on its mandate.

“There is urgent need to address issues of poverty, out of school children, girl child education, internally displaced persons, inadequate infrastructures, climate change and environmental vulnerability. The NPC has data and other necessary information that your commission could leverage on to deliver services and programmes to the people in the Northeast region.

“We are also preparing to organise a regional summit on out of school children and the Almajiris question. We hope to bring in the Northeast governors, the Ulamas and other religious leaders to address the challenges. I believe that these are practical ways we can address the problems.”

