The Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line is poised to begin partial, invitational passenger operations starting Wednesday, August 28th, 2024.

This marks a significant milestone in the development of Lagos State’s transportation infrastructure.

The Red Line will operate four trips daily between Oyingbo and Agbado, offering a vital connection between Lagos and Ogun State.

This route is particularly important for workers and business owners residing in Ogun State but working in Lagos.

The launch of partial operations follows extensive planning, rigorous training of technical and ground staff, the installation of advanced security features, and a successful six-week trial run conducted without passengers. These measures were implemented to ensure the system’s safety, reliability, and efficiency.

Starting August 28th, the Red Line will engage with non-fee-paying passengers in organized groups. This approach is designed to gather valuable feedback before the commencement of full commercial operations.

The Red Line’s first phase, covering a 27-kilometre stretch from Agbado to Oyingbo, is expected to provide a reliable and affordable transportation option for commuters.

This development aims to reduce traffic congestion and enhance the quality of life for Lagos residents.

The Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) has emphasized the importance of public cooperation to ensure a safe and efficient start to operations.

The authority urges the public to refrain from trespassing on the railway tracks and to avoid causing unnecessary congestion or accidents along the rail corridor.

To be part of this historic moment, members of the public are invited to join the ride by scanning the provided code and filling out an invitational form.

