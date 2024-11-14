Lagos State Government has revoked housing units allocated to subscribers but remained unoccupied for over two years.

The unoccupied units are constituting nuisance in some of the housing estates due to unkept premises, recording shortfall in maintenance schedule and other negative consequences.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Housing, Hon Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, during a visit to enforce the directive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at one of the Lagos State Housing Estate Sangotedo, Lekki.

He stated that the revocation was a directive of the governor based on empirical evidences that most allottees kept the housing units under lock while the state continue to feel the pressure of prospective subscribers who needs them.

The commissioner inspected some of the sealed blocks and flats and stated that the exercise was done irrespective of whether the allottee made full payment or applied under the Rent-To-Own schemes.

Akinderu-Fatai restated the state government concern that “Lagos State Government Housing Units are meant for those who actually needs them and not speculators. The various initiative of the Sanwo-Olu led administration to increase the housing stock of the state will not be sacrificed for the interest of the privileged few.

“Applying for a Rent- To-Own scheme presupposes the allottee is in desperate need of accommodation, why should such allotted flats be left unoccupied after 2 years.”

He reiterated that the state government will not allow its investment and state of the art housing infrastructure to rot away while genuine home seekers lament.

The commissioner reaffirmed that the ministry “will refund such allottees and reallocate the housing units to other lagosians who are ready to put the houses to use immediately.”

He repeated the rule in the letter of allocation given to allottees that ‘’allocated housing estate flats should be occupied three months after allocation and keys released to beneficiaries.”

The estates have shared facilities that should be maintained with the contribution of all allottees.

