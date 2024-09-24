The Lagos State Government on Monday, admonished all motorists, both private and commercial, to desist forthwith from the continued infringement on Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes across the State.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment of the Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, “The directive follows the impoundment of over 488 vehicles by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) for breaching BRT lane regulations between January and August 2024.

“All offenders have been charged to the Lagos State Mobile Court for prosecution.

“Particular attention is drawn to motorists traversing the Abule-Egba BRT corridor. They are strongly urged to cease further contraventions, as the Lagos State Public Works Corporation (LSPWC) has recently completed extensive road rehabilitation from Abule-Egba to Iyana-Ipaja, especially near ‘Super Ile-Epo’ and ‘Katangura Market.’ The road’s improved condition renders the unlawful use of BRT lanes both redundant and inexcusable.

“The government reiterates that motorists plying routes from Abule-Egba through Iyana-Ipaja, Dopemu, and Oshodi must strictly adhere to designated lanes. Any individual found encroaching upon the BRT lanes will be duly prosecuted by the Lagos State Mobile Court.

“While the Lagos State Government remains resolute in its mission to provide cutting-edge infrastructure for the benefit of all citizens, such efforts require the active cooperation of road users. Motorists are thus enjoined to exhibit discipline and patience, fostering a safer and more efficient traffic environment.

“It is important to note that the 488 vehicles were apprehended by LASTMA operatives at various strategic locations, including Ikorodu, Maryland, Anthony, Apongbon, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ojuelegba, and Oyingbo.”

