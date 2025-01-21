The Lagos State Government has revealed that it generated over $71.6 million in revenue from tourism, hospitality, and entertainment during the 2024 ‘Detty December’ festivities.

According to a report presented by Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts, and Culture, the bulk of the revenue came from hotels, which contributed over $44 million, while short-let apartments accounted for $13 million.

Aregbe shared these insights during a weekend review of the Lagos State Detty December 2024/2025 Report, prepared by MO Africa Consulting.

He emphasised the vital role tourism plays in driving Lagos’ economy and preserving its cultural heritage, particularly during the festive season.

The ‘Detty December’ season featured a wide range of events that highlighted Nigeria’s rich cultural diversity. Major attractions included the Mrs. Universe Africa event, Greater Lagos Fiesta, music concerts, fashion shows, cultural exhibitions, culinary events, and international highlights like the Spotify Wrapped Concert, Rhythm Unplugged, and African Fashion Week.

These events drew massive crowds of locals, members of the Nigerian diaspora, and international tourists, all eager to experience the vibrancy of Lagos.

Reflecting on the season’s success, Aregbe praised the Sanwo-Olu administration for fostering a culture of creativity and innovation in Lagos.

He noted that the festivities not only enriched the state’s cultural landscape but also had a significant economic impact, showcasing the resilience and ingenuity of Lagosians.

“Tourism remains a vital driver of economic growth and cultural preservation for Lagos State, with the ‘Ember’ season playing a key role. This period represents unity, vibrancy, and celebration, fuelled by the dynamic spirit of Lagosians,” he said.

“From enterprising artisans in local markets to creative entrepreneurs in the entertainment and tourism sectors, the resilience and ingenuity of Lagosians lie at the heart of its success.

“The participation of residents, visitors from other states, and international tourists has been fundamental in establishing Lagos as a cultural and tourism hub,” Aregbe added.

Looking ahead, the state plans to leverage the insights from the 2024 celebrations for its 2025 Lagos Tourism is Rising campaign.

The goal is to build on the momentum, celebrate Lagos’ cultural richness, and solidify its position as a beacon of tourism and economic excellence in Africa.

Aregbe expressed gratitude to Lagosians, industry stakeholders, performers, and artisans for their contributions to the season's success, as well as to the Ministry of